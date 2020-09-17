REM plans closures on Highway 40 for gantry work

Motorists who frequently use Highway 40, take note as the REM light rail project’s will cause some closures over the coming weeks.
According to REM media director Jean-Vincent Lacroix, the project will undergo a “major undertaking on A40 West over the coming weeks.
“The installation of a gantry for the future REM elevated structure will require complete closures of the A40 West near Saint-Jean Boulevard on certain weekends in September and October. Motorists wishing to travel westbound are advised to avoid the area.”
The first closure will take place on Friday September 18th starting at 10 p.m. and will remain closed until Monday, September 21st at 5 a.m. for morning rush-hour.
The following weekend, Friday September 25th through Monday, September 28th, will also be closed to drivers.
There are two other weekend dates slated for October: Friday, October 16 from 10:00 p.m. to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 a.m. and then again on Saturday, October 24th at 5 a.m. through Sunday, October 25th at 10 p.m.
Lacroix also noted that “scheduled lane closures and work dates may vary depending on the weather and how the work progresses.”
There will be posted detour lanes and Lacroix recommends that, during those closures on Highway 40, “users avoid the area and take Highway 20 instead.
“To date, nearly 6 kilometres of the 14.5-kilometre West Island elevated structure have already been built,” said Lacroix. “This means that approximately 1,770 of the 4,102 segments that will make up the structure have already been installed.”
Of the 367 concrete pillars required for the West Island portion of the project, 260 have already been installed.
