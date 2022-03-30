REM entering new phase in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

The Réseau express métropolitain (REM) light-rail system is entering a new phase of development in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The construction of the aerial structures that will carry the tracks of the new light-rail system replacing the Deux-Montagnes commuter train passage began on Wednesday gaining the attention of West Islanders who gathered to watch.
The pillars and pierheads were completed in 2021 and the deck of the elevated structure is begining to take shape, with concrete segments being installed this spring. At the same time, anti-intrusion fences will continue to be installed along the railway's right-of-way.
The framework connecting the Pierrefonds-Roxboro and Sunnybrook stations will be constructed during the spring season. “Over the next few weeks we’re going to build 1.6 kilometres of aerial structure in this area,” Emmanuelle Rouillard-Moreau, spokesperson for CDPQ Infra, said.
Pierrefond-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis is calling the light-rail construction "historic" and has said that he is pleased with the development that he views as an added asset for residents.
The old commuter line is closed to allow for the construction of the REM. With many working from home throughout the pandemic, the demand for commuter transport had decreased significantly, however as restrictions continue to be lifted and workers are being called to return to the office, many residents are impatiently awaiting the arrival of the light-rail.
The new trains are scheduled to be up and running by winter 2023. There are eight REM stations progressing in total in the West Island and Airport sector, covering several boroughs and cities, including the Pierrefonds-Roxboro territory, the borough of Saint-Laurent, the City of Dorval (airport), as well as the cities of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, Kirkland, and Pointe-Claire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.