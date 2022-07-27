REM airport tunnel complete

The tunnel connecting the REM train network to Trudeau Airport is now complete; the boring machine that has been simultaneously digging the tunnel and putting up parts of the tunnel’s walls has finally reached its destination, which puts the opening of the link on track for 2025.
Despite delays and cost overruns, the South Shore leg of the REM is still set to open in the fall. And while there remain mixed feelings about the east end connection, construction teams will begin working on the infrastructure of the airport link over the next few months – laying the track, putting in the electromechanical machinery, and doing test runs.
The 2.5 km tunnel links the airport to the Technoparc in Ville Saint Laurent and travels underground, beneath the airport’s runways. As such, the last segments had to be dug carefully, with special attention paid to retaining the integrity of the ground above where the runways are located.
The REM station servicing the airport is going to be built in the basement, and is set to be completed toward the end of 2024.
The West Island will be linked to the REM network via eight stations in total, including ones in Pierrefonds-Roxboro, Ste. Anne de Bellevue, Kirkland, and Pointe Claire.
There has been some demand for the West Island link to be extended to Vaudreuil-Dorion along the existing RTM line. As things stand, as far as the REM’s website is concerned, that line will continue to run as is. “The REM will become a additional complementary offer (sic).”
(0) comments
