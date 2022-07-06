Beaconsfield residents may eventually have to go the polls over the proposed Highway 20 sound wall.
Last month The Suburban reported that residents are at odds with the city and among themselves over the proposed sound wall for which the city has agreed to pick up part of the tab. Now the city’s administration is awaiting results from a Leger 360 survey, expected later this month, to see where citizens are in terms of their support for the wall.
The city has already agreed to pay 25% of the estimated $60 million cost of the wall, which is supposed to lessen the noise coming off of Highway 20 between Devon Road and Jasper Road.
Leger 360 will be surveying residents from different parts of Beaconsfield and from residents on either side of the highway, to see who supports the wall and who doesn’t, and to gauge the opinions of those who are in favour of it on how the cost should be divvied up. Informal opinion, as reported here last month, was that taxpayers from different parts of Beaconsfield should have to pay either more or less, depending on their proximity to the highway, and the level of noise affecting each area.
The survey results would be followed by a caucus meeting where decisions will be made, like the possibility of a referendum, or even quashing the whole idea. A final decision is expected before the end of the summer.
