Rebranded homeless shelter opens in Pierrefonds-Roxboro

Ricochet Homes has just announced the opening of a new facility to support the West Island’s homeless.
The Ricochet Centre, which opened last September 12th, replaces what had come to be known as Halte-Transition, and will continue to offer 24/7 services to homeless people in the West Island and surrounding areas.
Young people who are experiencing what Ricochet refers to as “residential instability” tend to deal with the problem on their own, giving rise to the expression “invisible homelessness.” But the pandemic has rendered homelessness on the West Island more prevalent, and more visible.
Ricochet Homes has been working with the West Island’s homeless community since 2017. Their mission is to provide the homeless with housing and support solutions.
The new Ricochet Center is at 5100 avenue Château-Pierrefonds in Pierrefonds-Roxboro. Services offered at the centre will have two components, a social reintegration with shelter program, and an emergency bed program. The social reintegration with shelter program will provide those who are either homeless or at risk of becoming homeless with a safe environment, and the opportunity to improve their living situation. While in the program, they will have the full support of psychosocial workers as well as a team of Residential Stability with Support (RRS) workers, including one worker whose mandate is to work with youths 18 to 25 years of age.
The emergency bed program, which will be available at night only, and for a limited time, is also located in the Centre. People experiencing homelessness can avail themselves of one of twelve beds and a safe place to rest, have a meal, have a shower, and warm up.
Some of the funding for the Ricochet Centre came from the federal government’s Reaching Home, along with financial support from Mission Inclusion, the Foundation of Greater Montreal, West Island Community Shares, and Centraide of Greater Montreal.
