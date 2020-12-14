Racist cyber attack on West Island Black Community Association

West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA), Chairperson Kemba Mitchell filed a police report last Friday after encountering a racist cyber attack which took place during a virtual WIBCA meeting.
The associations' annual general meeting, gone virtual this year as a precautionary safety measure due to COVID-19 was interrupted by cyber attackers yelling out racial slurs directed at black persons moments after it began.
"We were attacked with verbal racial slurs in the meeting that took place," WIBCA Chairperson, Kemba Mitchell said to The Suburban. The hijackers yelled out racist words throughout the meeting, saying things such as "Black lives DON'T matter!" and repeatedly shouting out the N-word.
Meeting attendees were shocked and disgusted by the attack. On Monday morning - a gathering outside the associations headquarters took place as a show of support to the association members who were attacked at the meeting.
Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor, Jim Beis, told The Suburban that "We stand in solidarity with our black community. We condemn these racist attacks."
"What happened on Friday is disgusting and infuriating." MNA Greg Kelley said to The Suburban. "This is an association that builds bridges between communities. I am here to stand in solidarity with my friends here at WIBCA and denounce racism."
WIBCA treasurer and coordinator, Joan Lee remains optimistic despite the hijacking that took place at the AGM. "I am very optimistic. We managed to raise funds for three additional scholarships this year. Our community is so supportive" Lee told The Suburban.
