Tthe Bureau des Enquetes Independantes (BEI) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man who was struck by a train in Montreal's West Island moments after he was intercepted by Montreal police officers.
According to the BEI, emergency responders were alerted by a 911 caller at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Friday.
According to information provided to the agency by investigators, the victim, a 27-year-old man interacted with police officers for several minutes for public drunkenness less than a half hour prior to the incident.
