A West Island woman could face criminal charges for shirking jury duty selection, except that she is 99 years old, and resides in an assisted living facility in Dollard-des-Ormeaux, where she is confined to her bed, and under 24-hour care.
The original summons was mailed to the seniors’ residence where Marion Lenko lives. When that went unanswered, another was sent to her son-in-law, Edward Ritchuk, who lives in Beaconsfield. Lenko would have been expected to present herself at the selection toward the beginning of the year.
Ritchuk had been married to Lenko’s daughter. Though his wife passed two years ago, Ritchuk still has a relationship with his mother-in-law. Still, there would seem to be little Ritchuk can do, since it is Lenko’s son – who lives in Florida – that has power of attorney. However, he has also thus far not responded to his mother’s jury selection summons. Ritchuk has reached out to him.
The latest notice from the Justice Ministry says Lenko must appear by January 31.
The Justice Ministry says there are conditions under which one may be exempted or disqualified from jury selection. But it is a rather involved process.
Reached by The Suburban on Sunday, Ritchuk says he hopes the matter will be resolved, but has as yet not heard from anyone at the Ministry of Justice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.