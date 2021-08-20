A publication ban has been placed on all evidence presented in court regarding the 16-year old girl that was allegedly kidnapped at her workplace in Kirkland.
The incident prompted the issuance of an Amber Alert as police feared for the girls life.
Following the alert, she was brought to the police station by a 21-year old man who was allegedly involved in the terrifying ordeal. He was released on bail last week. Conditions of his release include not contacting the victim.
The girls two brothers are charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, and assault. One of the brothers is also charged with uttering threats. Both remain in custody at this time.
