After more than 60 years, a private firm will be managing community swimming pools in the borough of Pierrefonds-Roxboro. The Versailles and Valleycrest pools will now be under the purview of Vivaction Inc., a Montreal sports and leisure management company.
Since it opened 63 years ago, the Versailles pool and all its activities had been managed by volunteer organizations. Borough mayor Jim Beis says the change is being made as the borough looks ahead to one day creating a Pierrefonds Aquatic Assocation, which would include an indoor facility to be built next to the borough hall on Pierrefonds Blvd.
The two pools have seen millions of dollars in renovations and rebuilds over the past several years. Bringing in the private firm is expected to relieve some of the pressure on the borough to keep programs running. But some citizens feel that the pools won’t have the same community feel under private management.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.