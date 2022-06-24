After two years on the auction block, the Pointe Claire Plaza has finally found a buyer, but there would seem to be some confusion as to what that will mean for the property’s future.
In what’s being referred to as a tentative deal, the nearly 65-year-old mall could soon be in the hands of Sotramont. The Montreal-based developer is known for its condos and townhouses, which the property is not zoned for, and some of the mall’s merchants have expressed concern.
The mall went up for sale in September 2020, six months into the Covid-19 lockdown. At the time Dan Scheunert, the son of one of the current co-owners, said the type of shopping experience the community has grown used to at the mall – Pointe Claire residents have called it “the shops” since 1958 – is no longer sustainable in today’s economy. But while he feels the zoning will have to be changed to allow for some kind of hybrid development, something Mayor Tim Thomas has hinted at as well, a statement released by the city two years ago would seem to disagree.
When the mall went up for sale in 2020, the City of Pointe Claire made it clear that, whatever the future holds for the plaza, the property is zoned “for a shopping centre and facilities intended for this purpose” and that “anyone acquiring the land and building will therefore be required to comply with the zoning criteria.”
Kurt Scheunert, one of the current co-owners, still works a full day and then some. But at 92, he feels it’s time to let it go. The face of the mall may have changed over the years, but some of the original merchants are still there. The tenants, and then the community, will know more after an information planned for next month.
