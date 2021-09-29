The SPVM announced that it had seized over $2 million worth of drugs in the West Island last week. There were also four guns that were taken in the operation.
Officers with the organized crime unit conducted five searches on September 21 in homes in Baie-D'Urfé, Beaconsfield, Dollard-des-Ormeaux and Kirkland, as well as in the neighbouring municipality of Île-Perrot.
They seized 246,000 amphetamine pills, 23,000 Xanax tablets, 11,500 speed pills, 2,500 fentanyl pills and various quantities of other drugs, including morphine, crystal meth, cocaine, heroin, cannabis, magic mushrooms, and Cialis.
The police have said that the accused appeared in court. Each of the accused are in their twenties. They are Cameron Wilkinson, 26, Patrick Bouchard-Gallagher, 28, Vincent Roy, 25, Cole Larocque, 28, Alexandre Battah, 22, Alexandra Taddio, 24, and 23-year-old Sophia Saraullo.
Police thanked the public for their cooperation in the investigation and invited anyone with information about drug trafficking on the island to call 911 or file an anonymous report by calling 514-393-1133.
