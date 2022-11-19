Montreal police arrested Antoine Absi of Beaconsfield in July and again in October on several charges of child luring and possession of child pornography. Now the SPVM is urging any possible victims of Absi to come forward.
The 21-year-old Beaconsfield man has also beencharged with producing and possessing pornography and inciting sexual contact with boys aged 12 to 16 years of age using online aliases A_A2022868 and Allya_xox.
The SPVM said “Antoine Absi allegedly contacted his victims through mobile applications and social networking platforms. On a few occasions, he allegedly approached his victims, pretending to be a young girl. He allegedly asked the targeted boys, whom he knew to be underage, to send him explicit photos of themselves.”
Absi allegedly traveled to meet victims and engage in sexual activity.
Anyone who may have fallen victim is being asked to call either their local police station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.