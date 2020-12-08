The Sûreté du Quebec (SQ) is asking for the public’s help in the disappearance of Madison Sierra Muir, 18, of Notre-Dame-de-Ile-Perrot.
The young woman was last seen near Harwwod Boulevard in Vauderueil on the evening of December 6th - wearing a black coat, blue jeans, black sneakers and was carrying a white handbag.
According to the physical description given on the SQ missing persons posting, Madison stands at 5'3" and weighs approximately 110 lbs., has brown hair and blue eyes.
Police ask that anyone who may have seen or who has information regarding the whereabouts of Madison Sierra Muir, call 911 immediately.
Information may also be communicated confidentially, to the Quebec Police Criminal Information Centre at 1-800-659-4264.
