Montreal police are asking for the public’s help to find Hélène Guilbault, 60, missing since September 25th.
She has white skin, brown hair, blue eyes and wears prescription glasses. She is five feet tall and weighs approximately 90 lbs. She speaks both English and French.
She went missing around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday near Mercier Street in the Île-Bizard —Sainte-Geneviève borough. Her family is fearful for her safety.
She may be wearing a gray North Face coat, dark pants, and turquoise running shoes. She is known to frequent Eugène-Dostie park in Île-Bizard.
