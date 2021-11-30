Montreal police are seeking the public’s help in their search for a missing 20-year-old woman from Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
Laura Maria Feher stands 5’6” and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She is caucasian with long brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen on Sunday at about 8:30 a.m. at her home in DDO, wearing black pants and black boots, a purple t-shirt with a short black coat on top.
Authorities say that they are concerned for her health and safety and ask that anyone with information regarding her disappearance caontact the local police station, or dial 911.
