Police investigate death of 72 year old man in D.D.O. housefire

A 72-year-old man died in a house fire in Dollard-des-Ormeaux last Thursday.
Firefighters were called to the townhouse complex on Woodside St. just before 5 p.m.
Dozens of firefighters arrived at the scene and managed to get the fire under control rapidly.
Upon arrival, they found two bodies and performed CPR.
The second person found at the residence, a 76-year-old woman - was resuscitated on site and transported to the hospital where she remains in stable condition.
According to Patrick Fournel, Montreal fire department section chief, it appears that the fire started in the basement of the two-storey building.
The SPVM are conducting an investigation in order to determine the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
