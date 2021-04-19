Police are investigating an apparent suicide that occurred on Monday afternoon near the railway crossing on the corner of Woodland and Highway 20. SPVM media relations said that no information on the victim can be disclosed at this time.
CN police and the SPVM are collaborating in the investigation.
The train stopped when the victim was hit. Police appeared to be retrieving the body from under the train to place it off the tracks.
The train conductor was then asked to move the train forward at which point investigators flooded the tracks and appeared to be searching along the tracks. A coroner was dispatched to the scene.
Approximately 200 meters from the railway crossing, police placed a tarp over the body. This is a developing story which we will update as it develops.
If you know of anyone with problems of depression or who has had suicidal thoughts please note the number of Suicide Action Montreal at 1-866-277-3553.
