Acting on a tip from a 911 caller, Montreal police (SPVM) arrested three suspects in connection to stolen luxury vehicles last Monday evening in a residential area of Rivière-des-Prairies.
The 911 caller reported three individuals "prowling around" vehicles parked in a residential area of Rivière-des-Prairies. Station 45 responded to the tip leading them to locate three suspects travelling the vehicle corresponding to the description given by the tipster.
Officers discovered tools in the vehicle that may be used to commit car thefts, namely a computer capable of programming keys and locks used to open car doors. The suspects were arrested and questioned by investigators.
The following day, the SPVM's West Criminal Investigation unit in collaboration with Station 5 conducted a search of a warehouse in Pointe-Claire, where they discovered nine luxury vehicles collectively valued at approximately $1 million.
Two of the suspects have been released with a promise to appear in court, while the third suspect was detained pending his appearance.
