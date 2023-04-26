Police at fault for Ile Bizard man's death

28-year old Koray Celik of Ile-Bizard died in the early hours of March 6, 2017 at the hands of Montreal police officers. The investigation into Celik’s death, and the resultant report by Quebec Coroner Luc Malouin, found that police – who did not have the necessary training to deal with such situations, used unnecessary force, and put themselves in danger.
Last November The Suburban reported that an inquest would be looking into Celiks’ death. At the time, his parents, Cesur Celik and June Tyler, vowed they would not take part in the inquest, calling it a circus.
Celik and Tyler had called police themselves, believing their son to be in danger. They had taken away his car keys to prevent him from driving under the influence. But he found another set. According to their account of what led to their son’s death, police went too far, beating him with batons to subdue him. Celik was unarmed. He went into cardiorespiratory arrest, and was transported to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
At the time police were cleared of any wrongdoing.
But Malouin’s report, released last Friday, tells a different story.
The officers involved in the incident all justified their actions, telling the inquest that they feared for their lives. But Malouin says they were the cause of the danger themselves, creating the conditions that put them in danger.
The pathologist on the case, Dr. Yann Daze, said that Celik was indeed under the influence of a mix of alcohol and drugs, and experiencing “excited delirium syndrome.”
Malouin’s report says that Celik was not in an agitated state when police arrived. He had apparently asked them to leave, which, Malouin says, was his right. If they had had the training, and been better prepared, Malouin says, Celik might not have died.
The SPVM did not respond to the report. But in 2019 the force instituted de-escalation training – the very training the officers apparently lacked in Celik case. According to the SPVM website, “By 2022, all SPVM officers will have completed this two-day training.”
A media statement that left out the family’s version of events led the family to sue police. They were awarded $30,000. A separate wrongful death lawsuit against the City of Montreal is still before the courts.
