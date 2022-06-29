Montrealers dining or strolling along the lakeshore in the Pointe Claire Village might not necessarily be considering the history of the area. They may not know that Samuel de Champlain had once canoed past, but was not impressed. They may not imagine late-17th century seafarers dragged their boats ashore. But they might remember that three years ago, while preparatory work for a revamp of The Village had started, workers came across remnants of what had once been a church graveyard, including pottery shards, splintered pieces of on old coffin, and even a human skull.
So the site of the Pointe Claire Village refurbish is also an ongoing archaeological dig, the purpose of which, according to the city, “is to continue the documentation efforts aimed at reconstructing the past through the study of material remains found there, pursuant to the Cultural Heritage Act.” Tourists and residents alike who traipse along the lakeshore, snapping pics of the three-century-old windmill, the more than 150-year-old Pierre Demers House, or the Hyacinthe-Jamme-dit-Carrière House, can also stop to watch the archaeological team do its work.
The dig is taking place on St-Joachim and Ste-Anne avenues, right by the Saint-Joachim de Pointe-Claire Church, built by the Sulpicians 137 years ago on the site of what had been two other churches.
As reported in The Suburban last month, the refurbishing of the Pointe Claire Village could take at least two years. The archaeological dig is set to end in September. Some traffic interruptions are to be expected.
