Mark Abley has lived a life most only read about in books. And he has written many. His latest, Strange Bewildering Time: Istanbul to Kathmandu in the Last Year of the Hippie Trail, is the story of his travels along a legendary overland trail that, for all intents and purposes, no longer exists.
Montrealers will remember the Oxford-educated Abley, a Pointe-Claire resident, as a one-time feature writer for the Montreal Gazette. He traveled the Hippie Trail from April to July of 1978, when so much was changing in that region of the world. The Socialist uprising in Afghanistan that eventually led to the Soviet invasion, the Iranian Revolution, and the dangers these events held for westerners truncated the Hippie Trail, making several of its stops inaccessible. It is in this sense that the subtitle of the book highlights its end.
“In these three months,” Abley tells The Suburban, “we met the Shah of Iran, saw the King of Nepal, met Indira Gandhi, clambered over a glacier in Kashmir – which is now partly disappeared because of climate change, and is inaccessible, anyway, because of politics – went through a Turkish city under martial law because of the assassination of a Kurdish mayor by an extreme right wing paramilitary unit called the Grey Wolves.” And in Pakistan former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was on death row. “It was an incredibly fraught time to be there.”
The music of the time weaves its way through the book, as it must have weaved its way through Abley’s travels. The title references Cat Stevens’ Katmandu. And the Rolling Stones’ Sympathy For the Devil makes an appearance, as do some thirty other songs of the era, songs that looked ahead from the late 1960s to what could happen, and songs from the 1970s about what did. The difference between Abley and the artists he references is that most of those who sang about Katmandu, for one example, had never actually been there – except, perhaps, Bruce Cockburn. And that is the point. Abley says he hopes readers “come away from the book with a richer appreciation of the incredible cultures of south and west Asia. I also like to think the book offers a visceral feeling of the year in which I travelled.”
Abley points out that Strange Bewildering Time is not a nostalgic memoir. It is indeed a travelogue, but also a cautionary tale, “with reflections on the illusions of my generation.” Whatever rose-coloured glasses Abley might have had when he embarked on the trip, they were lost somewhere along the way.
The book launch will take place on Feb. 5 at Paragraphe Bookstore with a reading, followed by a Q&A.
