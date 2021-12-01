Le Manoir brasserie owner Peter Sergakis is entertaining the idea of building a residential rental building at the Pointe-Claire location at the corner of St-Jean and Hymus boulevards.
Brasserie Le Manoir has been a staple in the West Island business world for nearly 50 years.
According to Sergakis Holdings Inc, the 8,412 square- metre property would continue to co-exist should the proposed apartment project develop.
No concrete announcements have been made to date.
The city of Pointe-Claire zoned the area in 2011 for high-density residential developments two years after Sergakis purchased the property in 2009.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.