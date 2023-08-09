John Rennie High School in Pointe-Claire, part of the Lester B. Pearson School Board, is the latest West Island school to make the decision to introduce school uniforms. The decision, according to the school board, came after a year-long consultation process.
JRHS families had until July 30 to get their uniform orders in at what some say is considerable cost, given that students would likely need more than one uniform. One branded t-shirt costs $13.50, with a hoodie going for $26.
A survey had been sent out to gauge student, family, and staff feelings on the issue, after which, last May, the school’s governing board voted ten to one in favour of uniforms (it is up to each school’s governing board whether to institute uniforms, not the school board. So, while JRHS, Beaconsfield High School, and Westwood High School are all LBPSB schools, not all schools in the board have uniforms, but they do all have dress codes.).
For the record, most of the students voted against uniforms, most staff voted for them. Parents were virtually split down the middle on the issue.
Beaconsfield High School and off-island Westwood High School (junior campus in Saint-Lazare, senior in Hudson Heights), both introduced uniforms last year. Reactions to the BHS requirement were similarly split. In fact, there had been an anti-uniform petition circulated in May of 2022. Many of the issues were the same: for those against, limits to self-expression, and the expense, and for the pros, safety and uniformity. According to an LBPSB statement, the reason JRHS went with uniforms was “to reduce economic disparity, promote gender equality and increase students’ sense of belonging and school spirit. Furthermore, this will allow school staff to identify JRHS students entering and exiting the school premises.”
Darren Becker, the LBPSB’s Director of Communications and Community Development, points out that “JRHS will provide support to families who require financial assistance to purchase the new clothing items.”
The school year starts August 30. But the uniform policy kicks in on October 10.
