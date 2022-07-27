Pointe Claire's Jean Marier joins the CaPQ

The Canadian Party of Quebec have announced their first slate of candidates. Party Leader Colin Standish is hoping to have 125 for the fall election. But with just over two months to go, he’s only announced five, including himself.
One of the other four is 58-year-old Jean Marier of Pointe Claire, running in the West Island riding of Nelligan. The riding is currently held by Liberal MNA Monsef Derraji, and had at one time been held by Clifford Lincoln, who famously resigned from the National Assembly in 1989 over Bill 178, the contentious language law. Marier joined the CaPQ to fight against the current Bill 96 and against Bill 21, both legislations he describes as “grave injustices.”
Marier comes from a close-knit family of six siblings (his brother is Pete Marier of CHOM 97-7). Born and raised in Pierrefonds to bilingual parents, Marier attended French elementary school, and then, as was the Marier tradition, was given the choice of either a French or an English secondary education. He chose to attend PCHS.
He spent most of his life on the West Island. His career in finance and stock brokering took him to Ottawa briefly. But Marier says “I’m a Montrealer through and through, and a West Islander, and I had to get back home.”
This is Marier’s first foray into politics. He joined the CaPQ to fight not just against Francois Legault and the CAQ, but also against Dominique Anglade’s Liberals, whom he says have dropped the ball, using words like “duplicitous” and “disingenuous” to describe Anglade and her party. By contrast, he has adopted Lincoln’s legendary refrain of “rights are rights are rights”, citing Lincoln and Pierre Elliott Trudeau as inspirations.
Standish has said on a few occasions that the CaPQ is not a protest party. However, Marier concedes that protest was indeed their starting point. “We are vehemently opposed to this new legislation that the Liberal Party seems to be weak-kneed about, and the CAQ seems to be full-throttle in,” he says. “We’re a party that was formed on that basis.”
Marier calls Monsef Derraji, who won the Nelligan riding handily in the last election, “a great guy” and “a man of integrity.” But he says he has yet to hear Derraji, or any other Liberal MNA speak out clearly against Bill 96. “It comes down to that basic problem the liberal Party has for years,” Marier says. “They speak out of both sides of their mouth. They say one thing in Baie Comeau and another in Baie D’Urfé.”
Marier says there is a need for the CaPQ right now. He is fully confident that they will enter the race with 125 candidates, and he looks forward to representing West Islanders in the National Assembly, saying, “I will knock on more doors and work harder than any other National Assembly member.”
