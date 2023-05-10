Last week the City of Pointe-Claire announced that work is set to begin on “the wooded area,” referring to Fairview forest, behind the Cadillac-Fairview Centre. As part of the work, a fence is being installed around the greenspace, and an environmental group that has been fighting to protect it is upset about the fence, as is Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas.
Genevieve Lussier of Sauvons la Forêt Fairview / Save Fairview Forest tells The Suburban that she and her group were surprised to learn that a new fence installation was in the works. Cadillac-Fairview was supposed to build one last year, but after they ploughed heavy machinery into the forest, and cut down trees without a permit, a stop-work order was enacted. The company then posted No-Trespassing signs, which the group has respected, although Lussier says, “I can’t speak for the public. I can’t speak for the people who live in the area and walk their dogs.”
The group feels that the fence not only cuts off residents from the forest, but also from any discussion as to its future.
A release on the city’s website indicates that representatives from both the city and the developer had met at the site “to ensure that the completion of the project would comply with by-laws, and that a particular attention would be paid to the sensitive environment.”
Of particular concern for Sauvons la Forêt Fairview / Save Fairview Forest is the forest’s wetlands – which are protected under provincial law – and for the wildlife that call the forest home, like the brown snake, which is also protected.
“This land is private,” the city’s statement says, “and the owner has the right to proceed with this fence installation.” But Lussier points out that Cadillac-Fairview is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan. Her group plans to contact the OTPP “to make sure that they’re aware that their hard-earned money is actually being used” to fund this kind of project.
The fence is supposed to be complete in about three weeks. The city says “Cadillac Fairview intends to comply with the permit granted by the City and to respect all applicable standards and principles agreed to by the parties involved.”
Lussier says her group wonders “why Cadillac-Fairview is more interested in building these barriers, right now, than building bridges with the community.”
