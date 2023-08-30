The Brunswick Medical Centre in Pointe-Claire is being sold. Its current owners are trying to reassure the West Island community that the clinic itself is not closing, and it isn’t a case of bankruptcy. So, presumably, West Islanders aren’t going to lose vital health resources.
The Brunswick Medical Centre is one of three GMF-R (regroupements de médecins de famille) clinics serving the West Island, one of three so-called super clinics (the others being Statcare and Mednam Lachine. “GMF-R” refers to a clinic open seven days a week, and that handles at least 20,000 consultations a year. It was designated a super clinic in 2018 under then- Health Minister Gaétan Barrette. The idea is to serve patients who might otherwise go to the ER at Lakeshore General in non-urgent cases.
The group that owns the clinic includes CEO Vince Trevisonno and six doctors who work at the clinic.
After undergoing an expansion in 2019, the owners made the bold claim that it was probably the biggest clinic of its kind, not just on the West Island, but in all of Montreal. It’s become an institution that West Islanders depend on. Their mission, according to their website, is for patients “to take control of their health while in familiar surroundings,” and to “provide fast and easy access to the best physicians and services, assisted by a highly trained and qualified support staff.” The owners say the sale won’t affect that, referring to the sale as a process, and a continuity.
