The city of Pointe-Claire announced that a request for a vote recount for the mayoralty has been submitted to the Court of Quebec by candidate and former mayor John Belvedere.
The recount was requested in accordance with the deadlines prescribed in the Act respecting elections and referendums in municipalities within four days following the end of the vote.
The judge, in the presence of the returning officer, will examine the ballots as well as any additional documents contained in the ballot box.
In the event that the recount request is approved, it will be ordered by a judge and subsequently carried out.
In the event that the request is rejected, the process ends as the decision is not subject to an appeal.
Belvedere told The Suburban that he does not wish to comment on the recount at this time citing that the recount is expected to take place today.
