The Association québécoise de voile adaptée (AQVA) and the Pointe-Claire Yacht Club are gearing up for the Coupe du Québec.
The two-day event, an adapted sailing regatta for sailors with disabilities, takes place at the Pointe-Claire Yacht Club from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both July 29 and 30. Sailors of all levels, from recreational to the most experienced and competitive, will compete for either silver or gold on Lac St. Louis.
Safety is, of course, of the utmost importance. Sailing crafts are adapted to the different disabilities of the competitors, some of whom sail in tandem with trained instructors.
AQVA was founded in 1997 by René Dallaire. A downhill skiing accident had rendered him a quadriplegic. Shortly thereafter he was introduced to adapted sailing when someone introduced him to a boat that could be controlled by the breath, using what is called “sip and puff” technology. Dallaire wanted to spread his new-found passion for the sport, and decided to bring adapted sailing to Montreal. In 1996 the Pointe-Claire Yacht Club agreed to become AQVA's host club in the Montreal area.
This year marks the 23rd edition of the Coupe du Québec, open to sailors with disabilities from all over Canada and even some from the United States.
