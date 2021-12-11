Pointe-Claire wins Canadian Public Works Association award

The Canadian Public Works Association (CPWA) announced the City of Pointe-Claire as winner of the CPWA 2021 National Public Works Week (NPWW) Awards Contest.
Pointe-Claire’s 2021 NPWW celebration competed for the award along with other Canadian municipalities with populations between 25,000 and 99,999.
The 2021 NPWW award was presented to Pointe-Claire public works Director Erik Rolland by CPWA President Rylan Wadsworth at the December 7th council meeting.
National Public Works Week annually recognizes the tens of thousands of men and women in North America who provide and maintain the infrastructure and services collectively known as public works.
In May of each year, municipalities throughout the U.S. and Canada celebrate NPWW with open houses, project and facility tours, parades, education, media events, school visits, and career events.
Some municipalities also use the week to recognize their staff who play such an important role in their community’s quality of life.
“National Public Works Week is a great opportunity to educate residents about the services, personnel, and infrastructure assets that comprise public works,” Wadsworth said. “While not always visible, they are essential to the vitality of our cities and towns.”
NPWW celebrations in Pointe-Claire looked a lot different this year. City staff were challenged to reimagine their community outreach and public education and awareness efforts. Many events and activities that would have typically occurred in person, were held virtually.
City staff created two educational videos demonstrating how everyday public works tasks are completed including a pothole repair and a water main break repair. Both videos describe the steps necessary to complete the work and depicted Pointe-Claire Public Works employees undertaking the repairs.
The operational videos were shared, along with infographics, photos and 28 Facebook and Instagram stories, as part of a 10-day virtual event of extensive social media engagement with local elementary schools and the public.
Engagement included testimonials from current employees presenting public works as a career choice and information about how to apply for a job with Pointe-Claire’s Public Works Department.
