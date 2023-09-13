Last year, at this time, the City of Pointe-Claire was in talks with the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Montreal over the state of the city’s iconic windmill.
The three century-old landmark is the city’s symbol, but is owned by the church, as is the land it sits on. As reported in The Suburban last fall, it is in need of much repair to the structure, the exterior, and to its workings.
And though the city of Pointe-Claire had pledged, at the time, $967,761 toward the restoration of the windmill, no start date was set, and work has yet to begin.
The money was contingent on a contribution from the Quebec government, and there is still also the question of public access to work out.
Last year, both the church and the city pledged their commitments to the project, with Mayor Tim Thomas saying “this heritage building must be restored and preserved so that our history will live on for all future generations.”
Since then, city councillor Claude Cousineau (District 1) has struck a committee charged with amending the funding arrangement. They hope to have an agreement in place with the Archdiocese by the end of December.
