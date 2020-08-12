La Cabane d'Oiseaux closed after the store's owner, David Dow, 75, passed away suddenly on May 7.
A hub for "mom and pop" shops, Pointe-Claire Village is a sector in the West Island where store owners and clients have direct contact.
When the official closure announcement was made on June 4, by Dow's children, they were met with a massive outpouring of messages from their father's clients sharing fond memories and condolences to the family.
"My father would be so thrilled to know how much of an impact he had on so many people's lives - I am sure that he never realized how much he was appreciated." Lori Dow told The Suburban. "My father always made time for a chat, giving his time to each and every person that walked in."
Having worked for her father as a teenager, Lori saw the growth of her father's store, from a tiny little shop selling birdhouses and birdseed to flourish over time into a Pointe-Claire village landmark selling diverse items.
The eclectic shop was a conversation-maker on its own, housing a section for hot sauce, HABS paraphernalia, outdoor bird ponds and so much more.
As good neighbouring is customary in Pointe-Claire village, Le Panier offered to buy the birdseed stock offered at La Cabane d'Oiseaux to keep the memory of David Dow alive in the village and to keep his customers satisfied.
"My father was the heart of La Cabane d'Oiseaux, my brother and I thought about keeping it, but it just would not be the same shop without my father there." Lori Dow explained to The Suburban. "We are grateful for the opportunity to continue supplying his customers at Le Panier, as we did not want to let them down."
