Pointe-Claire village celebrates local merchants

Pointe-Claire village sprang to life on Saturday as the city and it's merchants hosted a village wide street fair.
The entire commercial strip on Lakeshore Road was blocked off from Cartier Avenue to Golf Avenue to allow for pedestrians to walk about and shop.
Local merchants and artisans set up tables and racks on the sidewalks outside of the shops. Shoppers also enjoyed dining at local restaurants and a variety of street entertainment.
"It is one of the first events that we have been able to host since Covid started," Pointe-Claire Mayor, John Belvedere told The Suburban. "During these times we need to support our local businesses and I am grateful to our merchants, the city administration and residents for making this day possible."
"This is a fabulous annual event and is more important than ever this year to encourage people to come out to visit local merchants," Francis Scarpaleggia, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Louis, said to The Suburban. "This event is a very tangeable sign that things are getting better."
