The lighting of the tree tradition that marks the start of the holiday season in Pointe-Claire will take place on Thursday, November 25, at 6 p.m. at the municipal lot located at the intersection of Lakeshore Road and Cartier Avenue.Residents who wish to attend the event in person must register on the Ludik platform with their valid MULTI card. Registration will begin on tonight, November 22, at 7 p.m., on a first come first served basis. For assistance with registration, contact 514-630-1366, between 7 and 9 p.m. During registration, all participants must register individually.
Attendees can expect a fire and light show, small street performances, and a countdown to the lighting of the tree. Due to the health measures applicable to public events, the site will be sectioned off and registration will be required by all those who wish to attend. The vaccination passport will be required for people 13 years of age or over, in addition to a photo identification for people 16 years or over and a face covering must be worn by all who attend throughout the entire event.
Those who cannot attend the event on site can watch the show and the lighting of the tree live on the City of Pointe-Claire’s Facebook page starting at 6 p.m. The site can accommodate up to 400 people. 350 people can experience the moment directly on the site, while 50 others are invited to lace up their skates and skate around the tree during the event. Skaters will be given a place to sit to put on and take off their skates.
Participants can access the site via Cartier Avenue, at the north end of the lot begining at 5 p.m. The City will close Cartier Avenue between Lakeshore Road and the north limit of the municipal lot as of 3 p.m. on the day of the event. Stores on Cartier Avenue will remain accessible at all times.
