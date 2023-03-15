The City of Pointe-Claire has announced a by-election to replace Erin Tedford, the councillor who resigned last January.
Tedford stepped down from her post in District 1 – Cedar/LeVillage — saying, at the time, that the job was not what she had hoped it would be, citing division and harassment both in and out of council.
The by-election will be held on April 23, with advanced voting on April 16.
One of the candidates listed is former Montreal councillor Jeremy Searle, whose time in municipal politics was marked by some controversy. As a councillor in the Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce borough Searle had been called out for his antics during council meetings, and for uttering antisemitic comments.
Searle had run for Pointe-Claire council before, in District 5. He lost to incumbent Cynthia Homan. Last January at a council meeting he had challenged some of the councillors and the mayor to resign amid apparent ongoing discord.
The other candidates include Claude Cousineau, who had held the seat before being defeated by Tedford in the last election; Francois Giasson and Linda Dewitt, both of whom sought seats in the last election – Dewitt in District 2, and Giasson, who also lost to Tedford in District 1.
The 2023 by-elections page on the city’s website reminds eligible voters that “elected municipal officers are essential players, responsible for making decisions in the interest of the citizens they represent.”
