Pointe Claire to get new splash pad

Pointe Claire is getting a new splash pad!
Construction is set to begin this month with one phase, a comfort station with a changing room and a bathroom, to be completed by September. The actual splash pad itself, will be build and installed between August and September. The comfort station and changing room, and the splash pad, will be accessible to those with reduced mobility.
The park is flanked by Delmar Avenue and Augusta Avenue. The splash pad will be located near the north end.
The project will cost just under $1million, and will include fencing, lampposts, picnic tables, a path, and a shade structure. It is set to open next spring.
