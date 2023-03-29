At its recent council meeting the City of Pointe-Claire signed a partnership agreement with Sport’Aide, an independent non-profit organization created in 2014 to respond to the growing problem of violence in sport.
Sport’Aide was founded by three people, former Olympic volleyball player Guylaine Dumont, General Manager Sylvain Croteau, and Sylvie Parent, who is a researcher into harassment and abuse among young athletes. The group has since grown into a team that concerns itself with “reducing, and ideally eliminating, all types of violence (sexual, physical, psychological, cyber bullying, etc.) that contaminate the sports world,” according to its website.
The agreement means the city and its various sports and athletic clubs and programs will benefit from personalized guidance from Sport’Aide “in the development and adaptation of sport safety policies and procedures,” says a statement released by the city.
Pointe-Claire is the first city to sign such an agreement with Sport’Aide. Mayor Tim Thomas highlighted Pointe-Claire’s “commitment to maintaining a healthy, safe, harmonious and inclusive sports and recreation environment.”
