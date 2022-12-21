There is a new pastry shop in town selling sweets and breads at cost.
It’s called Patisserie Pearson, named for the school that provides the chefs who ultimately make the artisanal breads and tasty sweets now available at cost to Pointe-Claire residents.
The Lester B. Pearson School Board pastry and bread making course, part of their International Vocational Programs, is taught at the Pearson Adult Career Centre. In the spring they started selling their wares, which proved so popular that they decided to open an actual pastry shop. Its full name is Patisserie Pearson Pointe-Claire Campus, and it’s at the back entrance at 150 Seigniory Avenue.
Under the direction of chef and teacher Rophael Thuaux, students create pastries, breads, and chocolates as they work toward careers as chocolatiers, bakers, caterers, and pastry chefs. The Seigniory Avenue location has a fridge and a display case, and has since hired a staffer.
Ingredients and other costs add up. The pastry shop is a great way for the school to make back the money, and for students to get the kind of real-world experience they otherwise get as interns in commercial shops.
And Pointe-Claire residents get the benefit of their talents at a fraction of what they might pay elsewhere.
Their opening hours are Monday to Friday, 2:30 to 5:30. They will be closed for the holidays, but they will reopen in the New Year, on January 16th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.