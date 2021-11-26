The Save the Fairview Forest (SFF) residents' group has staged weekly demonstrations around the wooded area located west of the Fairview Pointe-Claire shopping centre. The group is usually around 30 people but was recently joined by Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas and city councillors Erin Tedford and Bruno Tremblay.
Cadillac Fairview has plans to develop the area into a West Island "downtown" with a massive mixed-use residential and commercial complex on the forested site. Spokesperson for the environmentalists Geneviève Lussier and her SFF group say that they intend to pursue their quest to save every tree.
The group has held 53 consecutive weekly demonstrations and they are prepared to continue every Saturday to protect the woodlands. SFF also has an ongoing online petition with close to 27,000 signatures. Pointe-Claire residents make up about 2,200 of those signatures, according to Lussier.
Since the demonstrations began, SFF has also addressed questions to council at every city council meeting to ensure that their mission remains top of mind and Fairview Forest was a 'hot topic' during the municpal elections.
“We’ve done a lot over the last year to bring attention to the issue. The last part, which is what the election showed, is that all our actions had a big impact on the election results." Lussier said.
Though Thomas has shown his support via public statements and social media, Lussier says that she won't take a politician’s word that the forest will be preserved until she sees it in writing.
