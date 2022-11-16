After 40 years in the business, the Pointe-Claire port in a storm that is Steve’s Hardware is closing, and owners Steve and Toni Naday are retiring. They’re hoping to be done by the end of the year. So they’ve priced everything to move at 30% off.
The shelves are piled high with merchandise, though, as if they’d just received new inventory. But the aisles are packed with customers who are indeed sad to see Steve’s go, but happy to find everything – because Steve’s Hardware really does have everything – at selloff prices. Bargain hunters, all of whom seem to be long-time regulars, have been coming in to shop, and to bid Steve and Toni an emotional farewell.
Steve’s Hardware opened in the Pointe-Claire Plaza in May of 1983. Steve had had another career, and Toni had just wrapped up a Criminology degree in Ottawa. They were newly married, when life forced them in a new direction.
Steve and his dad opened the store that would eventually come to be known as Steve’s. They were a traditional neighbourhood hardware store with screws and nails in boxes on shelves, and the kind of personalized attention you wouldn’t be able to get at the big box stores that would eventually move in, putting the squeeze on places like Steve’s. So they had to diversify, become more like a general store that sold everything, including, for a short time, bras.
That was on the suggestion of a friend who happened to be in that business. Toni wasn’t happy about having bras in the store. But within two weeks the 75 bras they had started with sold out. The bra line was so successful, says Steve, that they were able to stop selling paint, which took up a lot of space. And as it turned out, the bras outsold the paint.
They didn’t sell bras for very long. But it taught them the importance of diversifying.
This is where Pointe-Claire shoppers have been able to find pet supplies, Christmas decorations, kitchen gadgets, novelties, coffee mugs, pots & pans, and more. And they’ll miss all of that, plus the warmth and friendliness, the smiles, and Steve’s willingness to drop by customers’ homes for things that needed fixing.
But it’s time, says Steve. “It’s the right decision for us,” he says. He and Toni are genuinely moved by the support the community has shown then since they announced their retirement. “I can cry, sometimes,” says Steve, “because of their outpouring of emotion.”
But they’ll be happy to know that Steve and Toni are not retiring completely. Steve will still be roaming the neighbourhood as SuperSteve Service de Moustiquaires et Aiguisage – a mobile screen repair and knife sharpening business. And Toni will be helping out with their son’s landscaping business.
