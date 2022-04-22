An accidental fire gutted the second floor of the Cedar Park Heights Chalet in Pointe-Claire on Thursday morning.
The local fire department worked quickly to control the flames and that limited damage to the building.Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas said it appears that most of the building including part of the roof remains intact.
“I visited the site this afternoon and want to thank our firefighters, Public Security and Pointe-Claire Volunteer Rescue for their efforts,” Thomas wrote in a statement. “The Chalet was and must remain a neighbourhood institution, home to many community groups and activities as well as a place for neighbours holding events and celebrations. It will be a priority for me to work with Council and City Staff to see that the Chalet is rapidly rebuilt, with better accessibility. We will also work to find a quick interim solution in a public facility for the Pointe-Claire community groups who have been using the Chalet for their activities.”
