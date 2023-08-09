Thirty years after Valois Protestant School closed, the little red-brick building that was its home was repurposed to house the Valois branch of the Pointe-Claire Public Library, which moved from its old location on Queen Street to the now two-storey building at 68 Prince Edward Avenue.
The elementary school was the community’s own “little red school house,” built to meet the needs of Valois’ growing population. It opened in September of 1923 with just 16 kids in Cycle 1.
That building is now 100 years old. And its centenary will be feted next week by the City of Pointe-Claire.
Jason Bolanis, whose Endangered Stories video series has made him Pointe-Claire’s de facto historian, is producing a video on the building’s history. The story of the school house, as Bolanis tells it, starts with the Anglophone community’s move into an area that was, at the time, mostly Francophone, and eventually became Valois Village, “the most pristine resort town in Montreal.”
For some Montreal families, going to what we now call the West Island, but was then “The Lakeshore,” was what it meant to go to the country. Those who would summer there eventually decided to live there year-round. And that meant that schools would have to be built to serve the community’s children.
Valois Protestant Elementary was not the first Protestant school in the area, but was built to accommodate the overflow from the one on Cedar Park (where Clearpoint Elementary is now). It was closer to home, eliminating the need for a commute (either to the Cedar Park, or to Montreal West for high school). It also doubled as a makeshift church for two congregations.
In 1961, after nearly 40 years, the school, which had gone through a handful of expansions, closed.
“The school’s growth,” Bolanis tells The Suburban, “and how quickly it grew, is a perfect representation of that era.” Today, Bolanis says, change is met with resistance, whereas at the time, adaptation was necessary to accommodate the rapidly expanding community.
The centennial celebration of the building will be twofold: on Tuesday, Aug. 16 the city will unveil a plaque. The next evening Bolanis will show his video at a wine and cheese event at the Central Library.
