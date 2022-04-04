Le Charlebois will welcome new residents to Pointe-Claire village on schedule begining May 1st despite multiple challenges over the years. Described as the village’s "eye sore" since The Pioneer resto-bar vacated the premises in January 2019, developer Greg Koegl saw the property's potential to regain a healthy appearance through revitalization while capturing the essence of the historical landmark.
"Pointe-Claire village is a hidden jewel with a lot to offer residents including the yacht club, golf course, local shops and restaurants. The village is a recreational playground attached to a bike path," Koegl told The Suburban. As of now, the project is nearly sold out with only one unit left for sale and as May is nearing, residents and visitors to the village are beginning to see the results of the project materialize.
"Many naysayers have turned around as they watched the project come to life and now find it to be scalable," according to Koegl, a seasoned developer with decades of experience. "While it is sometimes difficult for persons with little to no experience in the field to visualize the end results until they actually see it for themselves and that is the turning point,” he said.”There was lots of red tape, every color of tape actually, but we managed to pull through and on time,"
The sidewalk will be re-opened to pedestrians as promised to the city of Pointe-Claire by spring 2022 through the work of Reliance Construction.Koegl expressed his gratitude towards the City, praising it for its good sense of timing as well. "The city staff did a great job in avoiding delays despite the pandemic and other challenges.”
The new project was named after Leon Charlebois, the founder of the old hotel and was specifically designed to suit the local atmosphere by introducing the concept of recycling major historical properties to the village. The goal was to keep the Pioneer’s footprint alive.
