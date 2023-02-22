With development projects and the changing landscape raising concerns among Pointe-Claire residents, the city is reaching out, inviting them to take part in what they’re calling a “collaborative workshop,” part of the city’s Planning Program review process.
“This is an opportunity to discuss your vision of the future of the city of Pointe-Claire,” reads the announcement on the city’s website.
The workshop is an in-person event set for March 15, 7 p.m., at the Arthur-É-Séguin chalet. Residents are being asked to register for the meeting on the Pointe-Claire, it’s who we are! platform by 4 pm, Thursday, March 9.
There will also be an online component on that platform, which the city explains is a tool “used to engage residents and stakeholders.”
These two are part of the “public workshops and consultation activities” the city has planned to bring residents and “collaborators” together, to show “the city's desire to take stock of the current development of the territory, and determine the desirable trajectory for urban development in the years to come.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.