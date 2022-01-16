Pointe-Claire resident Peter Ducree is facing fines after he built a treehouse for neighbourhood children near the Valois Bay area. Ducree says that when he approached city officials for information regarding a permit, he was told that he did not need one however the city recently informed the 75-year-old resident that the tree house has to be removed by January 22nd.
“They said that I had to take it down or they’ll take it down and charge me for the time,” Ducree wrote on Thursday. According to municipal regulations, outdoor recreational facilities aimed at entertaining children on private property are allowed so long as they comply with the regulations in force to guarantee the safety of children.
According to Ducree, a city arborist came with a certificate of location when he argued that the tree house was built on private land belonging to Aeroport de Montreal. The arborist determined that thirty per cent of the tree roots are on the city's side and the rest is on the private side. "The tree was planted on private land and it grew bigger,” Ducree said. "They are now demanding that I tear down the treehouse because 30% of the roots are on city property."
Many neighbours say that they are furious the city has placed so much emphasis on removing a neighbourhood playhouse for children. "All about a few roots that end up on the city's property. Shame on you (Pointe-Claire)," resident Scott Champagne said. "The city should be thanking you for contributing to the welfare of the community, not punishing you for tree roots that have grown into city property," Kathryn Smith wrote.
Following media reports and social media attention to the matter, the City of Pointe-Claire issued a statement in response saying that it is concerned for the safety of children because the location of the homemade treehouse on Summerhill Avenue is "near electrical wires".
Following an "emergency inspection" carried out by Hydro-Québec Friday the city said in statement that, "It appears that the house is located near low and medium voltage electrical wires.Hydro-Québec indicates that a committee of experts will study the situation at the beginning of next week and will make recommendations to the City." Prior to Friday, there was no mention regarding the wires, only the tree roots.
“We are committed to the safety of children and the proper development of our city in compliance with the regulations in force, while allowing citizens to carry out projects that are dear to them. We are in discussion with the teams of Hydro-Québec and Aéroports de Montréal with a view to proposing solutions that will allow children to continue having fun, and this, in a safe manne,." Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.