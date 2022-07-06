Pointe Claire resident crowned Quebec Queen for weight loss

Pointe Claire resident Jeanne Murrison has been crowned Quebec Queen.
She won her title as a member of TOPS (Take off Pounds Sensibly), the weight loss network, for losing more weight – 28.5 pounds in total – than any other female TOPS member in the province.
TOPS is billed as a “nonprofit, noncommercial network of weight-loss support groups and wellness education organization.” They were founded in Milwaukee in 1948. They have chapters all over North America, including eleven in Quebec. Murrison joined the Pointe Claire chapter in March of 2015, having struggled with her weight for most of her life. She said TOPS was different from other weight loss programs and diets that she’d tried over the years. “I was warmly welcomed and was able to celebrate each success with the group,” Murrison says. “When I wasn't doing so well, I received encouragement and support to do better and keep on track.”
When she joined, her starting weight was 168.5 pounds. By April of last year she had reached her goal weight of 140 pounds. That earned her the title of KOPS, which stands for Keep Pounds off Sensibly. Losing the weight, however, is not the end of the journey, Murrison explains. In many ways it is just the beginning. “Reaching my goal is one thing,” she says, “but staying there is another.” That is where the group support comes in. “This can be the difference between success and failure.”
Obesity affects more than 25% of adults in Quebec. In fact, the province ranks 11th highest in the country for obesity. According to TOPS, in the last year Quebec members lost a total of 644 pounds.
