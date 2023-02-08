A play by a Black artist has been removed from Pointe-Claire’s Black History Month programming. It is still, however, scheduled for later this month as a separate performance.
Franck Sylvestre is a French artist who has been living in Quebec since 2018. He has been presenting his one-man play, L’Incroyable secret de Barbe Noire, for over ten years as street theatre, in libraries and schools, here and in Europe. In all this time, he tells The Suburban, he has never had any complaints or negative reactions.
The show is currently touring through a handful of Montreal communities, including on the West Island. It is scheduled for Beaconsfield on the 27th of this month, and for Pointe-Claire on the 26th. But at least one Pointe-Claire resident would like to see the show cancelled.
Allison Saunders saw a postcard advertising the show and was taken aback by the face of a puppet that she feels reinforces age-old negative racial stereotypes. The puppet is one of the characters that appears in the show, as portrayed by Sylvestre (the other characters include Montezuma, Spanish conquistador Cortès, and of course the eponymous Blackbeard, the legendary British pirate). The story revolves around a young boy, his ailing grandfather, and a mysterious box. The puppet, says Sylvestre, is an important character. “He unravels the story through to the end.” Sylvestre says he is not fazed by the criticism, brushing it off as “a question of personal judgment.”
Saunders feels artists, white or Black, should be able to do better. “Imagine the Black four to 10 year old who never sees positive role models but only scary stereotypical ones? There is so much to celebrate and learn about,” she says. “We don’t need to keep stuff like this.”
Saunders says she would rather see one of Sylvestre’s other plays presented, or even work by a different artist. Either way, she says, “I would love to see this puppet retired across the province, but I’ll be satisfied if we can start with Pointe-Claire.”
Saunders has spoken with councillors Tara Stainforth and Eric Stork, and has also discussed the matter with Mayor Tim Thomas. He has chosen to reserve judgment until he can become better informed.
