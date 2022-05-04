Following hours of debate at Tuesday’s council meeting there was a near-unanimous consensus to adopt the development freeze that was tabled in February and to again include Cadillac Fairview’s proposed project in the interim control resolution (RCI) without excluding the residential phase 1. One councillor abstained and another was absent.
The temporary RCI applies, in particular, to the City Centre, large shopping centres, Pointe-Claire Village and Valois Village. It is applicable for certain types of projects that are specified in the interim control resolution as no permits can be issued for the construction or conversion of a multi-residential building in the City Centre sector for the duration of the freeze. Also, no permits can be issued for the construction of a new main building on the site of identified shopping centres,
Though the freeze is temporary, the city can renew the freeze should any delays occur in its process. Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas assures that his staff have a plan and timeline in place. “City council will meet every week to discuss the RCI. We want to move this process along.” Thomas told The Suburban.
District 8 City Councillor, Brent Cowan agrees that a pause is needed to consider adjustments prior to adding potential developments, but says that his confidence on how the RCI will be managed is shaken especially after the way Cadillac Fairview was handled. “There is no indication from the Mayor and administration that the freeze is under control,” Cowan told The Suburban. “Cadillac Fairview was villainized in this process. It is horrible to treat anyone that way, let alone our largest taxpayer.”
“Based upon new information, I included MU1 into the ICB. I believe in open communication, but I could not compromise the interests of our city without safeguards in place. It is now up to the Mayor and administration to hopefully create the path forward. Time will tell.” District 7 City Councillor Eric Stork told The Suburban.
