Pointe-Claire purchases YMCA building

Pointe-Claire mayor, John Belvedere, and the members of the municipal council, announced the acquisition of the YMCA Ouest-de-l'Île building, located at 230 Brunswick Boulevard. The city had previously announced a partnership to follow with the YMCAs of Quebec.
"This acquisition is an opportunity to preserve the community and sporting vocation of the site while improving the municipal service offer thanks to recreational infrastructures adapted to the growing needs of our working population. This new point of service in the northern portion of the city will allow us to better serve the population while offering the YMCA the opportunity to continue its positive impact in our community, ” Belevedere said.
“This transaction and a lasting partnership are key elements for our continued impact in the West Island. They mean that not only will our community support programs continue in the same place that the Y has lived in for more than 30 years, but also that we will be able to provide an offer of physical activity that complements that offered by the city. It is therefore with great pleasure that we will work together to develop programming, for the benefit of the citizens of Pointe-Claire as well as the wider population of the West Island ”, Stéphane Vaillancourt, General Manager of the YMCAs of Quebec wrote.
The $9 million building transaction was approved at the YMCA's Special General Assembly, held on July 22. Members of city council approved the transaction at a special meeting held on July 27.
The acquisition deal includes a ten-year partnership with the YMCAs of Quebec.
The two-story building with an area of nearly 65,000 square feet includes an aquatic pool, a double gymnasium, two studios, training and weight rooms, two squash courts, an indoor running track, activity rooms, several changing rooms as well as adjacent outdoor spaces.
"Major investments were anticipatedc in the strategic plan for the medium term in order to improve our existing facilities at the aquatic center and the arena, in order to offer services that meet the evolving needs of our community. This new acquisition will allow us to achieve part of this improvement in the service offering more quickly, while respecting the financial framework already provided for all of our planning, " Belvedere explained.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.