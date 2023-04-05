Pointe-Claire mayor at odds with city clerk over by-election

Pointe-Claire Mayor Tim Thomas posted on his Facebook page that he has received complaints from residents of District 1, saying the April 23 by-election to replace former councillor Erin Tedford is going to be held only at City Hall – outside District 1. Thomas would have preferred that the election – both advanced polling and election day polling – be held in the district to which it pertains.
“Late Winter/early Spring weather may make it even more difficult for some residents, particularly seniors and those with reduced mobility or who do not drive, to get out and vote,” Thomas said in his post. “Turnout at by-elections is often low, and my sense is that this choice of location will depress it even further and exclude many voters.”
Thomas called out City Clerk Me. Caroline Thibault, specifically, saying the choice of polling station location was hers in her capacity as chief returning officer. “It was not made and can’t be overturned by the Mayor or Council.”
It did not sit well with Me. Thibault that Mayor Thomas took to Facebook to air his grievance. In an email to the mayor, she wrote that she was “surprised to see that you had stirred up the citizens, calling his actions “a breach of the ethical rules Council has adopted through the By-law respecting the adoption of a code of ethics and good conduct for the elected municipal officials of the city of Pointe-Claire,” a viewpoint to which some city directors agree.
In a follow up comment to his own point, the mayor implies that the chief returning officer was “comfortable” with his making his position known to residents. He says his concern is simply to see that the greatest number of eligible voters are able to get out to vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.